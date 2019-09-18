Mumbai: 30-yr-old man stabbed, robbed by auto driver, two others in Thane, say police

A 30-year-old man, a native of Manipur, was allegedly assaulted, stabbed, robbed and then abandoned on a road in Thane on Sunday night by an autorickshaw driver and two others, police said. While the victim is undergoing treatment for a punctured lung, police have lodged an FIR against unknown persons in the case.

According to Kasarwadavli police, the victim, Pangmayung Raikhan (30), is a food and beverage supervisor at a private hotel in Thane.

“Around 12.30 am, he took the three-wheeler from his hotel to his house on Ghodbunder Road, barely 15 minutes away. There were two other men in the auto. In the middle of a deserted stretch, the driver reportedly had stopped the vehicle and the three men got down with him,” an officer said.

When the three men returned, they started abusing Raikhan claiming that he was drunk, police said. “Eventually, the two men stabbed him with knives and threw him out of the moving rickshaw after robbing his phone and wallet,” the officer said. Raikhan was found in a pool of blood by another a passerby, who alerted the police.

“We have registered an FIR against the three unknown men and are checking CCTV footage of the route Raikhan took to identify the vehicle. It is possible that the trio were part of some gang,” a senior officer from Thane police said.