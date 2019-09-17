Mumbai: 30-year-old woman killed, cops detain Class 7 student

A 30-year-old woman was killed last evening in Govandi. Police have detained a Class 7 student, who came to her house for tuitions, for the murder.

Advertising

According to the police, the woman had refused to lend some money to the boy’s mother for household expenses. Around 8pm on Monday, he allegedly assaulted her on her stomach and back with a knife, leading to her death.

Police said the woman was estranged from her husband and lived alone in Shivajinagar in Govandi, where she gave tuitions.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are in the process of checking the birth certificate of the suspect to confirm his age.