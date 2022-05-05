Mumbai: 30-year-old man held for molesting minor, his 18th arrest for sexual offence

The arrest of a Mumbai resident on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl has revealed that the man is a repeat offender.

Thirty-year-old Kalpesh Devdhare from Kandivali (West) already has 17 crime cases against him and is wanted in another case by Dadar railway police. Between 2011 and 2020, he was arrested 17 times in cases of molestation, including two of kidnapping as well.

These cases were registered in police stations at Vikhroli west, Borivali east, Goregaon west, Powai, Manikpur in Vasai, Govandi, Andheri west, Sion, Vile Parle east, and Malad east. The police said during his questioning they learnt that the accused got addicted to watching adult content in video parlours at the age of 16-17 years after which he started molesting women.

The latest incident took place under the jurisdiction of Naya Nagar police station on Mira Road on April 18. The nine-year-old girl was playing with her friends in her housing society when the accused allegedly took her aside and molested her. An FIR was registered under the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Crime Branch took over the probe and learnt from CCTV footage that the accused had come to Mira Road by train. They also found out that he had come from Kandivali.

The police said Devdhare, a driver by profession, stayed with his mother, brother, and his family. But they abandoned him when he continued to commit such crimes. Currently, he was staying in a dormitory in Mumbai Central.

“He will be produced before a sessions court,” said Aviraj Kurade, senior inspector of the Crime Branch.