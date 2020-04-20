Mumbai: 30 more staffers at Jaslok hospital test positive, tally rises to 56

While the BMC had shut down the hospital’s out-patient department, it continued to treat patients admitted before April 1 with a skeletal staff. (Representational) While the BMC had shut down the hospital’s out-patient department, it continued to treat patients admitted before April 1 with a skeletal staff. (Representational)

At least 30 more healthcare workers, including doctors, from Jaslok hospital on Peddar Road have tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday, taking the tally of healthcare workers afflicted by the virus in the city to more than 200.

After two nurses tested positive for the virus on April 1, samples of 1,600 staffers were sent for test. Though most of the staffers tested negative, they were all put under 14-day quarantine at the hospital’s hostel at Fort. While the BMC had shut down the hospital’s out-patient department, it continued to treat patients admitted before April 1 with a skeletal staff.

With the hospital management planning to reopen services from April 20, all nurses in quarantine underwent a mandatory second test post the 14-day quarantine. Thirty healthcare workers were found positive for the virus in the second test, the result for which was declared on Friday night, a civic official said.

With this, a total of 56 healthcare workers atJaslok hospital have been found coronavirus positive.

An official statement issued by the hospital said: “Ever since the first case was tested positive, Jaslok hospital quarantined the connected staff and quarantined them at one of our hostel, Peregrine, near VT. The BMC had announced this hostel as a containment zone. All of them were tested subsequently and were found negative. On a precautionary ground, Jaslok had suspended its operations after the first case. The positive cases have come from quarantined staff in the hostel, who were tested again before they would resume work. After their swab testing for the second time, some of the staff members have been tested positive and they are asymptomatic. We are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and patients. We have done testing of over 1,600 of our staff, including nurses and doctors…”

Meanwhile, no new cases were reported at Bhatia hospital in Tardeo in the last two days — 36 staffers at the hospital, which was declared a containment zone on April 8, had tested positive for coronavirus.

While Breach Candy hospital is awaiting second swab test results. At least four staffers have tested positive at the hospital while swab sample of 180 staffers have been sent for test.

