Mumbai: 30 long-distance vehicles filled fuel at illegal pump, made Rs 11 profit for every one litre, says Police

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police, which claimed to have busted a petrol pump that was allegedly operating illegally in Wadala area and was selling fuel at cheaper rates, has found at least 30 long-distance vehicles used its services. Drivers of these buses, with tanks as large as 500 litres, would make a profit of Rs 11 for every litre at this particular petrol pump, police said.

An officer said while they had arrested three persons, they were mainly managers and did not know much about how the diesel was procured. Police said it was searching for the two owners of the pump, who are in Amritsar for a religious tour.

“The duo will have answers to several questions regarding how the pump operated. Once they are back, we will question them,” the officer said.

The officer added that based on receipts found at the pump, which has been operating from the space of a service station, police found at least 30 vehicles, including buses and trucks, filled diesel there.

“We have started recording statements of several drivers who confirmed that they filled diesel over there. They told us that they got to know from other drivers and made a profit of Rs 11 for every litre. Some of these vehicles have a tank of nearly 500 litres. Every time they filled up the tank, they made large profits,” said Senior Inspector, (Crime Branch, Unit I) Vinayak Mer.

The officer said the list of 30 vehicles was just from November. Police suspect that the pump was operating since lockdown was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “There was another manager before November, who quit after a dispute with the owner. Even during his time, there may have been several more vehicles that availed these services,” the officer added.

