Mumbai: 30-foot-long whale carcass washed ashore near coastal road site

A carcass of over 30-foot-long whale was washed ashore at the Mumbai coastal road project construction site near Breach Candy hospital on Tuesday and it was buried later on Wednesday. It is suspected that the carcass was of a Bryde’s whale.

The state forest department has collected tissue samples from the decomposing carcass for DNA analysis.

Bryde’s whale is a tropical mammal usually found in warmer waters of the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans. So far, India has not undertaken much research on the species.

In September last year, the carcass of a 43-foot-long Bryde’s whale was washed ashore at the Rangaon beach in Vasai and that too was buried at the site.

While the cause of the mammal’s death could not be ascertained, experts suspect that rise in shipping activity, being hit by trawlers, plastic pollution, fishing hooks in small mammals that are part of a whale’s diet, are common causes of marine animals dying unnaturally.

While carcasses of several marine animals, including dolphins, porpoises, turtles and whales, have been found along the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, the cause of their death has mostly remained unclear. In most cases, by the time the forest department responds to the incident, the animal’s body would already be decomposed, which makes postmortem impossible.