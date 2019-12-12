Mumbai: 3-yr-old girl pushed off seventh floor, chargesheet filed against 43-year-old accused

Police said the sections were applied only after they found a diary at Anil Chugani’s residence in which he had written about killing the twins. (Picture for representational purpose/File) Police said the sections were applied only after they found a diary at Anil Chugani’s residence in which he had written about killing the twins. (Picture for representational purpose/File)

THE COLABA police have filed a chargesheet against Anil Chugani, a 43-year-old man arrested in September for allegedly pushing a three-year-old girl to her death from his seventh floor flat in Colaba.

Filed last week, the chargesheet, running into over 200 pages, includes statements of over 20 witnesses, including the help present in the house at the time and the parents of the girl.

Chugani, who is in jail, is said to have told police that he came to Mumbai six months before the incident from Morocco where he had a business. He said he had been told by one of his colleagues that his business losses were the result of black magic, and that he had to make a human sacrifice from a set of twins.

Chugani was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. Police said the sections were applied only after they found a diary at Anil Chugani’s residence in which he had written about killing the twins.

An officer said, “The diary will act as a main evidence in the case.” The baby girl he pushed off his balcony, Shanaya Hatiramani, was the daughter of his childhood friend. With permission from his friend, he had taken Sharnya and her twin to his Ashoka Apartment residence on September 7. The Hatiramanis’ help had accompanied the children to Chughani’s home. “The help Kakuli Mandal’s statement will play a big role in getting conviction as she was present in the house at the time. She said Chugani took Shanaya in his bedroom, locked it from inside and threw her from the window,” said an officer.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App