Mumbai: 3-yr-old girl, mother found burnt with throats slit

A 34-YEAR-OLD woman and her three-year-old daughter were found dead inside their Dharavi residence on Thursday. Police said the bodies were partially burnt with their throats slit.

Advertising

The deceased were identified as Tehseen Jehra Sayyed and her daughter, Alia. The incident came to light when police got a call about a short circuit at Diamond Apartment in Dharavi.

Hussain Qureshi, a resident of an apartment on the 12th floor, said, “I was going downstairs when I noticed that residents had gathered outside an apartment on the 10th floor because smoke was billowing out of the flat.”

Tehseen’s husband, Sayyed Ilyas Hussain, was informed and residents opened the door using his keys. “We detected that the smoke was coming from the kitchen area. When we entered, we noticed two bodies. Both were in a pool of blood with Alia’s body still in flames, so I went and got a wet towel and doused the fire,” added Qureshi.

The incident took place between 10 am and 11am. “In the morning, around 8 am, we had even seen Tehseen in the building when she was going to drop her elder daughter, Samana, to school,” said another resident.

Police said they were yet to register a case of murder as they were awaiting postmortem reports and questioning the husband along with investigation into a suicide angle.

Advertising

Assistant commissioner of police Ajinath Satpute (Mahim division) said, “We got a call around 11.30 am, we sent a team and the bodies were recovered. We have sent the bodies for a postmortem.”