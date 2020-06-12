Mumbai: 3-year-old boy falls into nullah, feared drowned

The child’s mother, officials said, had jumped into the nullah after the boy slipped into it. (Representational) The child’s mother, officials said, had jumped into the nullah after the boy slipped into it. (Representational)

A three-year-old boy is feared to have drowned in a nullah at Ghatkopar East after he slipped into it Thursday, police said. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Navy drivers and NDRF team were deployed in the search operation, but could not find the child till late evening, officials said.

According to Disaster Management Cell officials, the boy, Hussain Shaikh, a resident of Savitri Phule Nagar slum, was playing near the Laxmi Baug Nullah around 12.30 pm when he slipped into it.

The child’s mother, officials said, had jumped into the nullah after the boy slipped into it. As she started to drown, the child’s uncle, Karim Abdul Rahim Shaikh, also jumped into nullah to rescue them. While he managed to pull the woman out, Karim could not locate the child. The woman was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

“Navy divers and NDRF team were called in to search for the boy, but till Thursday evening they could not trace him,” said Ajitkumar Ambi, assistant municipal commissioner of N ward (Ghatkopar). A thorough search was undertaken, officials said, adding that since the nulllah was flowing and it was most likely that the boy was swept away.

Former corporator Pravin Chheda said there was a plan for constructing a retaining wall along the nullah, but it is yet to take off. “The boy’s life could have been saved if the wall had been constructed,” Chheda said

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd