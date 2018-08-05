Mumbai: 3 people held, drugs worth Rs 40 cr seized

(Illustration: CR Sasikumar) (Illustration: CR Sasikumar)

With the arrest of three persons and seizure of contraband worth Rs 40 crore, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday claimed to have busted a drug syndicate based in Navi Mumbai and Raigad.

DRI officials said simultaneous raids were conducted in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi on Saturday. “We have busted a drug manufacturing unit at Rasaini in Raigad and two godowns at Koperkhairane and Taloja in Navi Mumbai. The godowns were in remote locations, where the drugs and the raw material to produce drugs were kept,” a senior officer said.

The three persons who have been arrested are from Chennai, sources said. “A Malaysian gang comprising Indian origin people are behind this. They had set up an entire drug manufacturing unit and smuggling operation in Maharashtra. All the personnel, people who work in the manufacturing unit, the drivers, the guards and even the people who managed the godown, are from Chennai,” the officer said.

The accused were making drugs like Ketamine and Metaemphatamine, which were packed in 4-kg parcels made of plastic and concealed in bags. “There is a chemist in the team, who is absconding. We have seized around 266 kg of drugs, but more has been shipped off in export cargo,” said an officer.

