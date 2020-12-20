Mumbai: 3 of family found dead at railway tracks, police suspect suicide

Police are trying to ascertain if it was an accident or a suicide. (Representational)

Three bodies were recovered from the railway tracks between Nalasopara and Vasai railway stations early on Saturday. A 10-year-old girl, who was found unconscious next to the bodies, is stable and recuperating at a hospital in Nalasopara. Police suspect it may be a case of suicide.

The incident took place around 6.30am on Saturday. The deceased include Nanda Jangam (55), her daughter Premila Phadtare (35) and son Somnath Jangam (31). Samiksha (10), a daughter of Premila– who had been staying with her parents after separating from her husband — was found unconscious at the site.

An officer from Vasai GRP said, “We learnt that a goods freight train allegedly ran over them. The driver of the train informed the control room about the incident. The information was then forwarded to us. We went to the spot and rushed them to a hospital.” Vasai GRP officials have registered a case of accidental death. During the investigation, police found a piece of paper in Samiksha’s bag. DCP Pradeep Chavan said, “The phone number of Nanda’s husband Popat was written on that paper. We called him to the hospital, and he identified the four.”

In his statement to police, Popat said on Friday night, the four had told him they were going out early the next day. “They even asked him if he wanted to accompany them, and he refused. On Saturday morning, while he was asleep, they woke him and informed that they were leaving,” said an officer.

Police are trying to ascertain if it was an accident or a suicide. “No suicide note was found,” added Chavan. Police said Popat is a former BEST employee, and is currently working in a hotel. His wife Nanda was a housewife. Their daughter Pramila was staying with them at Vasai (East) along with her daughter Samiksha after getting separated from her husband, while Somnath was unmarried.

