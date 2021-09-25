scorecardresearch
Friday, September 24, 2021
Mumbai: 3 more arrested over gangrape of 15-year-old

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 25, 2021 12:05:53 am
The Thane police on Friday arrested three more persons in connection with the 15-year-old girl’s gangrape by 33 people, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 29.

The police have also formed teams to inspect the spots where the alleged sexual assault on the minor took place, and seized all the mobile phones of the accused for analysis to ascertain if there was any video of the act in their phones which, as the girl alleged, was used to blackmail her.

A forensic analysis of all the alleged crime spots will be conducted, said the police.

On Wednesday, the victim had lodged a complaint with the police in Thane district that she was gangraped by 33 people, including two minors, at different places in Thane over eight months.

The police on Thursday arrested 24 youths and detained two minor boys. The five other arrested accused were produced in the Kalyan session’s court on Friday and remanded in police custody till October 30.

