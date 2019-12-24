Mumbai: 3 labourers die while cleaning septic tank ‘without safety gear’ in Govandi

Santosh’s wife Neeta (centre) at Shatabdi hospital’s casualty ward. Santosh’s wife Neeta (centre) at Shatabdi hospital’s casualty ward.

Santosh Kalshekar (43) usually did odd jobs of painting, plumbing, sometimes construction work, to earn a living. But with daily-wage jobs getting scarce in recent weeks, he agreed to clean a septic tank in Morya Cooperative Housing Society in Govandi Monday along with two others, Govind Charotiya (34) and Vishwajeet Devnath (32). The three died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases in the tank.

Kalshekar’s family claimed he was given no safety gear to wear. Their clothes were found outside the tank. “I always told him not to clean tanks, I didn’t like it. But he did it for money,” his father Prabhakar Kalshekar said. Santosh lived in a rented room in Kurla with wife Neeta (43) and two children, aged 10 and 8 years.

On Monday, Devnath, a plumber and contractor, asked Kalshekar to clean the septic tank. Devnath, a Bengali, had reportedly been visiting the building for the last two-three days to clean the tank. The three reached the building around 11 am.

Neeta, who works in Vashi’s market and earns Rs 200 a day, said she came to know about his death in the afternoon. It is suspected that first Devnath entered the tank. When he did not come out, Kalshekar followed and finally Charotiya. According to Dr Alka Mane, hospital superintendent, the three were declared dead on arrival in the hospital’s casualty ward. “They were brought by ambulance. Our doctor declared them dead and the bodies were handed over to police,” Mane said. Until Monday night, the post-mortem was yet to be conducted.

”He rarely cleaned tanks. If he did it today it must be because we needed money,” Neeta said, adding that Kalshekar never discussed about his work. He earned Rs 300-500 by cleaning septic tanks, double than daily-wage work.

Like Kalshekar, Govind was a construction labourer too who was facing financial crisis. “He was not getting much work. He leaves behind his wife and three children,” said brother Mukesh Charotiya.

Charotiya lived in Chembur. His friend Raju Thorat said Charotiya must have been picked up from the traffic signal in Chembur where he often waited for work. “When we saw his body, he had a head injury,” Thorat added.

The families claimed the contractor and building in-charge must be held responsible for making the three clean tanks without safety gear. The Govandi police station, which stands next to Morya building, registered an accidental death report. Further investigations are underway.

”The clothes and shoes of the workers were lying outside. The security guard initially looked out for them. As no one was around and no one was responding from the tank, the guard then informed members of the society. Even they tried to look for the three workers but couldn’t locate them, so the society members dialled 100 and informed the police,” said an officer from Govandi police station.

Govandi police rushed to the spot and called the fire brigade. Fire brigade personnel sent a team inside the septic tank and found the bodies of the three workers.

The police found an Aadhaar card in Devnath’s pant pocket on the basis of which they contacted his family members. For Charotiya, police officials clicked his photo and visited the traffic signal to look for people who may identify him. Brother Mukesh said police contacted him by 4.45 pm Monday.

According to Rameshwar Tejpal, from Safai Kamgaar Andolan, Mumbai has this year recorded at least 12 deaths due to illegal cleaning of septic tanks by unskilled labourers. “The civic body charges anywhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. Unskilled labourers are much cheaper,” he said.

He added that ideally a mask, oxygen cylinder, boots, and proper cleaning equipment must be provided to cleaners. “But they do not know about their rights, and don’t demand safety equipment,” he said.

On May 3, three labourers choked to death while cleaning a septic tank in Nalasopara. The incident took place in Anand View apartment in Nilemore tower, where the three, Sunil Chavria, Bika Bumbak and Pradeep Sarwate, died. A case of negligence was registered against the supervisor and the builder for not providing adequate safety gear.

In February 2017, three labourers suffocated to death after they entered a septic tank of a residential society in Malvani to clean it. The deceased were identified as Murtibhai Harijan, Maya Harijan and Kashi Harijan and following their death, the police had booked the contractor. In Dombivali, a son and father died while cleaning septic tank.

