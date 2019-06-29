Mumbai: 3 killed as city receives first spell of rains

Three people were killed in separate incidents, while five others were injured as the first spell of heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday.

Heavy showers in the morning, stretching almost for four hours in some areas, followed by intermittent rainfall triggered flooding in several parts of the city and slowed down traffic on the Western and Eastern Express Highways, belying the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) claim of monsoon preparedness.

Complaints of waterlogging were reported from areas like Mazgaon, Hindamata, Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Chembur, Bandra and Andheri, even as Milan and Andheri subways remained flooded for at least an hour.

While several BEST buses were diverted, local train services were also affected, with trains running 15 to 20 minutes behind scheduled, as water accumulated on tracks in several areas.

According to BMC’s disaster management cell, two persons died due to electrocution, while as many were injured in the incident near Irwani Estate in Goregaon east. Rajesh Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (34) were declared dead, while two other members of the family, Ashadevi Yadav (50) and Dipu Yadav (24), are undergoing treatment at Jogeshwari Trauma Centre, officials said.