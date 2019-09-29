Mumbai: 3 held for cheating, forgery in Western Railway recruitment exam

Police arrested three persons for allegedly cheating in a Western Railway recruitment examination, held earlier this year.

The WR had filed a case of cheating and forgery five months ago against Kamlesh Paswan (48), Dharendrakumar Paswan (23) and Nitesh Tiwari (26). According to the complaint, Kamlesh had applied for a vacancy for a Class III employee, but had allegedly sent Dharendrkumar to take the written test in his place.

Examiners at the exam hall detected the impersonation when the biometrics of Dharendrakumar did not match with those of Kamlesh, recorded earlier. The duo was arrested the same day.

Senior Inspector Suryakant Bangar of D B Marg police station said the investigation had also revealed the role of Jamdar, arrested Friday, in trying to send the dummy candidate to write the exam. “He was the mediator between Kamlesh and Dharendrakumar,” he said.