Mumbai: 3 held, 12-yr-old girl booked for theft of goods worth Rs 40L

The Mumbai Police has arrested three men from Surat for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 40.18 lakh from a 40-year-old businessman’s Byculla residence.

The police have also identified the role of a 12-year-old niece of the complainant, who was staying at his house, as the three arrested persons would emotionally blackmail her to steal from the house. According to the police, the arrested men have been identified as Hussain Patrawala (19), Hussain Bombaywala (22) and Abbas Attari (22).

Bombaywala is a distant relative of the complainant. The complainant runs a tours and travels business.

“The complainant lives in Mazgaon area along with his family. His sister has gone abroad to work with her husband and left her 12-year-old daughter behind with the complainant,” said an officer.

On September 24, he reported valuables and cash worth Rs 14 lakh missing from his house, but did not want to file a complaint. The businessman filed an FIR after police counselled him. The police started their investigation by enquiring about those who frequently visited them.

They also questioned the minor girl staying with the family. “The three allegedly told her that they were in huge difficulty as they had taken money from people on loan due to which they would ask her to steal from the house,” said an officer.

Although the girl has been booked in the case, police have not taken any action against her and have served her a notice.

The arrested men have been sent to jail. Meanwhile, police have managed to recover the stolen valuables and cash. “We have recovered the stolen goods from those the accused had sold them to,” said an officer.