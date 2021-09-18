Mumbai: 3 GST inspectors among 4 held for stealing Rs 11 lakh in illegal raid

The LT Marg police has arrested four persons, including three GST inspectors, for allegedly carrying out an illegal raid at the office of a south Mumbai-based businessman and taking Rs 11 lakh cash.

The three inspectors have been identified as Hitesh Vasaikar, Macchindranath Kangane and Prakash Shegar, while the fourth accused, Santosh Jagdale, is a tax consultant. The police said the incident took place on Tuesday at 4.45 pm, when the accused entered the office of a certain Joitkumar Bhomchand Jain in Kalbadevi. According to police, Jain is a landlord and rents out property on the pagdi system.

When the accused arrived at Jain’s office, they showed the employees their identity cards and seized their mobile phones, police said. They instructed the staffers to put all the cash in the office, which totalled Rs 30 lakh, on a table. The accused said Jain’s office had failed to pay GST, so they seized Rs 11 lakh, police said. The accused told the staffers to come to the GST office in Mazgaon and collect the money later, said a police officer.

After they left, a staffer, Lalchand Vanigotha, called up Jain and informed him about the incident. Jain asked Vanigotha to verify whether the accused were genuine officers, so the latter went to the GST office, where he learned that no official raids were conducted at Jain’s office. Vanigotha then went to LT Marg police station and registered a case. The culprits were identified and arrested with the help of CCTV footage.