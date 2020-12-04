Mumbai: 3 foreign nationals held, 220 gm of cocaine seized

The three have been booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act. (Representational)

The Bangur Nagar police have arrested three foreign nationals for allegedly possessing 220.14 grams cocaine.

The police said that late on Wednesday night, they received a tip-off that a foreign national, identified as Uche James (38), would be arriving at Link Road in Malad to sell cocaine. The police then laid a trap and got hold of the accused.

“We found 10.14 gram of cocaine in his possession after which we took him to the police station, where he revealed the names and locations of his accomplices,” said an investigator.

The police then conducted raids at Aarey Colony in Goregaon, from where two other foreign nationals – Emeka Cyprian and Chukwu Joseph – were taken into custody.

“We recovered 104 grams of cocaine from Cyprian while another 106 gram cocaine was recovered from Joseph,” said an officer.

The police said they were trying to ascertain the source from where the three drug peddlers procured cocaine in such a large quantity.

The three have been booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act. They were produced in a court and have been remanded in police custody till December 7.

