Mumbai: 3 deaths in Thane, Raigad; 4-year-old among them

Three deaths were reported in Thane and Raigad districts on Sunday following the incessant rains. The deceased include a four-year-old boy from Ulhasnagar.

According to Ulhasnagar police, part of a slab, weakened by the rains, on the terrace of a building in Pawai Chowk in Ulhasnagar fell on Sunday morning.

“The building has four floors and the slab collapsed onto the fourth floor, where a family was sleeping,” an officer said.

Four-year-old Neeraj Satpute died in the incident while his grandmother Panchsheela Jagtap (60) was injured.

In Bhayandar, a 27-year-old woman Priti Shinde had gone to a resort for a picnic when she allegedly slipped on rocks and fell, hurting her head on Sunday morning.

“Shinde, a resident of South Mumbai, had come to the resort with a group of around 10 people. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” a police officer said.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man, Rajendra Shelar (26), was swept away by a surge of water, 25 km from Poladpur. “We got a call that villagers had spotted a body stuck between rocks in a waterfall. The man had been missing after being swept away by a surge of water,” a police officer said.

“The rescue operation lasted over three hours as it was difficult to reach the body. We took the help of trekkers from nearby regions and using ropes and nails, managed to climb down the waterfall. The rescue was carried out by the district disaster management team,” he added.