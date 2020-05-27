Mumbai: 3 Covid cases at Dongri children’s home, 2 recover

Sent to the observation centre following the orders of the Juvenile Justice Board on May 6, the boy had first developed a fever and cough, and subsequently made to undergo tests. (Representational) Sent to the observation centre following the orders of the Juvenile Justice Board on May 6, the boy had first developed a fever and cough, and subsequently made to undergo tests. (Representational)

In the first case of Covid-19 at a children’s institution in the city, two children and a staffer were infected at the Dongri home this month. While two patients have since recovered and been discharged, a 15-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at St George’s Hospital.

A 17-year-old boy, apprehended by the police in a sexual assault case, was the first person to be detected positive for the virus at the centre. Sent to the observation centre following the orders of the Juvenile Justice Board on May 6, the boy had first developed a fever and cough, and subsequently made to undergo tests.

“He was kept in a separate room till the reports, received two days later, confirmed that he was positive for Covid-19. He was then shifted to a government hospital,” an official said.

The Dongri institution has separate wings for boys and girls who are in need of care and protection, and an observation centre for children in conflict with law. Since the lockdown, new admissions were allowed only at the observation centre, while children in need of care and protection, including those rescued from streets, were being sent to other institutions in the city.

The institute currently has 136 children. It also has 25 staffers, who live on its premises, and 15 others who visit the centre as per duty.

Within a week of the first case, a 37-year-old nursing staffer, on duty for conducting regular checks across the institution, also tested positive. An official from the Dongri home said that after the staffer tested positive, all those who had come in contact with her were tested. As many as eight children were tested among whom only the 15-year-old girl tested positive.

She was shifted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that the girl was reported missing, and sent to the home only two months ago after she was found. “Her parents have been traced and once she is declared fit for discharge, the decision regarding handing over her custody to them will be finalised,” the official said.

“We have been taking all precautions, including social distancing and have made arrangements for segregation as well,” Rahul Kanthikar, Dongri home superintendent, said.

