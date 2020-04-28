Mumbai: 3 booked, quarantined for entering sealed building

The three have been quarantined and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said an officer. (Representational Image) The three have been quarantined and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said an officer. (Representational Image)

Three men have been booked for allegedly entering a sealed building by impersonating BMC health officials and checking temperatures of residents. Police said the accused, aged between 20 and 25, on Monday entered Vikrant Sadan that has been sealed off after a resident of the building had tested positive for COVID-19.

When a resident of the building informed the police, a team was sent to the spot. “When we asked them to show their identity cards, they couldn’t. We then took them to the police station and lodged a case,” said an officer from Kalachowkie police station. The three have been quarantined and booked under sections 170 (impersonating a public servant), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgate by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, said an officer.

