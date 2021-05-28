Mumbai: 3 booked for flashing revolver in hospital

The police identified the accused as businessmen Nikunj Pahadiya, his father Ghanshyam Pahadiya and family friend Jeeshan Kamodiya.

The Charkop police has registered an FIR against a father-son duo and their family friend after one of them allegedly flashed a licensed revolver at the cashier of a Kandivali hospital and threatened him on Tuesday night.

The incident took place after an 85-year-old woman from their family died due to Covid-19. The police have seized the firearm and five rounds of ammunition inside it. However, the three have not been arrested so far on humanitarian grounds as their relative had died and police wanted to give them a few days to cope with the loss, an officer said.

The police identified the accused as businessmen Nikunj Pahadiya, his father Ghanshyam Pahadiya and family friend Jeeshan Kamodiya. The Pahadiyas stay in Kandivali (West). The police said the licensed revolver was registered in Ghanshyam’s name.

Nikunj’s grandmother was admitted to Parvatibai Chavan Hospital on May 7 and died on Tuesday night. The family members told police that they wanted to see her but the hospital authorities asked them to pay the bill first, which made them lose their cool.

However, cashier Prashant Khaire (26), the complainant in the case, told police that the argument started because the accused refused to pay the bill of Rs 1.5 lakh. He alleged that the accused created a ruckus in the hospital, abused and assaulted him.

An FIR has been registered under sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult), 323 (assault) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 (punishment for contravention of licence or rule) of the Arms Act.

When contacted on the hospital landline, the receptionist confirmed the incident and registration of FIR. However, she refused to give contact details of the management.