Mumbai: 3 booked for abetment to suicide

Three persons have been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 49-year-old man who was found hanging with a rope at his Sakinaka residence on September 1.

The deceased, Vinayak Khandare, had lost his job as a ground staffer at the Mumbai airport last November, said the Sakinaka police.

“A case was registered after we found a suicide note in which Khandare had said three men, who worked with him at the airport, forced him to end his life,” said an officer.

The three men were booked on Saturday.

Till last November, Khandare was employed with the department that manages trolleys at the airport. However, as there were complaints that he would report to work drunk, his superiors had suspended him and ordered a probe against him,” the officer said.

The officer added that since then, Khandare was at home and was struggling to find a job.

“He and his wife even had gone to meet the owner of the company he worked for, but they were insulted,” said the officer.

Khandare used to stay with his wife and 10-year-old daughter. In her statement to the police, Khandare’s wife Shaila had said: “My daughter and I were having dinner while my husband was on the mezzanine floor of the house… He called our daughter upstairs a couple of times but she did not go immediately as she was eating.”

Later, when she went to check on Khandare, he was found hanging, said police. Khandare was rushed to Bhabha hospital where he was died. Following this, the Sakinaka police registered an accidental death report.

Senior Inspector Kishor Sawant of Sakinaka police said: “After his wife handed us the suicide note she found at home, a case of abetment to suicide was registered. No arrest has been made yet, as the matter is still under investigation.”

