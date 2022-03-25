Mumbai: 3 arrested, minor detained for luring girls from poor families into flesh trade

The Mumbai Police have busted a flesh trade racket that targeted girls from poor families living in the eastern suburbs.

While three persons were arrested, including the owner of a lodge in south Mumbai, a minor was detained. The police are on the lookout for more people involved in the racket. So far, it has come to light that four minor girls were pushed into the flesh trade, said police.

The racket came to light after a 16-year-old girl, who had been pushed into flesh trade, became pregnant. When the girl missed her period for a couple of weeks, her sister took her to a government hospital earlier this month. When the hospital found that the minor was pregnant, it alerted the local police station.

The police recorded the girl’s statement and found that a 25-year-old woman had paid her to go with another man to a lodge in south Mumbai. Based on her statement, the police registered an FIR earlier this week on charges of rape under Indian Penal Code as well as sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Prevention of Illegal Trafficking Act.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old woman was arrested. Based on her statement, the police found that the 32-year-old owner and the 42-year-old manager of a lodge in south Mumbai, where the girl was taken, were also hand-in-glove in running the racket. Following this, the two men were arrested.

The police also found that a male friend of the 16-year-old girl was involved in convincing her to visit the man. “Since he is a minor, he has been sent to an observation home,” said a senior inspector.

During investigation, the police found that three other minor girls had been similarly lured into flesh trade. “These girls come from poor families… the parents work as labourers. The accused would befriend such girls and spend money on them to get them used to a certain lifestyle. Later, when the girls needed money, the accused woman would lure them into sex trade by promising money,” an officer said.

“While we know about four girls, we suspect more girls from the area could have been lured in a similar manner,” the officer added. The police are going through the call records of the accused to find out who else they were in contact with. They are also conducting searches at lodges in other parts of the city on suspicion that the sites were used by the accused in the racket.

“One or two more persons are missing who could be named as accused in the case,” a senior officer said.