Mumbai: 3 arrested for killing Nigerian drug dealer

THE MUMBAI Police Wednesday arrested three persons for the murder of a Nigerian allegedly over a drug deal gone wrong. The trio allegedly murdered Samson Chidekwe (27) in Dongri in the wee hours of Wednesday following a dispute over the price of mephedrone (MD).

According to the Dongri police, the incident took place between 11 pm and 1.30 am near the Sandhurst Road railway station, when Alam Ali Shaikh, who has been arrested twice in the past with narcotics, went to meet Chidekwe to purchase MD. Shaikh, who allegedly buys drugs from the cartel operating in Sandhurst Road in bulk and sells it to locals in small quantities, did not find the quality of MD satisfactory, and quoted a certain amount to Chidekwe, said Inspector Ankush Katkar of Dongri police station.

“Chidekwe, however, demanded a higher price. Shaikh, who had bought MD from Chidekwe in the past, told him he would not pay more, which led to a fistfight between the two. Shaikh sustained more injuries in the fight,” Katkar said.

A bruised Shaikh then called up accomplices Afzal Sarang and Yusuf Ahmad Shaikh. The trio allegedly beat up Chidekwe and stabbed him on his hand several times before fleeing.

Chidekwe then called one of his friends. “Instead of taking him to a nearby hospital, His friend Chukwadi Nepte Way hailed a cab and took the victim all the way to Vashi, where they live. By then, Chidekwe had lost a lot of blood,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The Vashi hospital declared Chidekwe dead on arrival. Accordingly, a case was registered with Vashi police station but later transferred to Dongri police station.

The Dongri police found out about the presence of the three arrested accused on the spot. A team led by Assistant Police Inspector S S Yadav then arrested the three. “They have been remanded in police custody till Thursday,” an officer said.

The spot near the Sandhurst Road railway station is infamous for drug cartels, also comprising Nigerians, selling MD to local drug peddlers. In May this year, a Crime Branch team had been attacked by Nigerians after it raided the spot.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App