Mumbai: 3 arrested for cyber fraud

The complainant later found the company had not sent the email and it was an attempt to defraud him. (Representational Photo) The complainant later found the company had not sent the email and it was an attempt to defraud him. (Representational Photo)

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a cyber crime attack where a south Mumbai-based medical equipment supplier was targetted. The accused – Santosh Jha (35), Kadir Ali (51) and Moses Tula (54) – had used the “man-in-the-middle attack”, also known as a hijack attack where scammers secretly relay and possibly alter the communication between two parties who believe that they are directly communicating with each other.

Assistant Inspector Laxmikant Salunke of the crime branch’s property cell said the complainant received an email from a Mumbai-based firm demanding a payment of Rs 15.8 lakh that was owed to them. The email, however, said the account number where the money was to be paid was different from earlier times. The complainant later found the company had not sent the email and it was an attempt to defraud him. He later registered an FIR at LT Marg police station.

