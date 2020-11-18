Mumbai: 3 aides of fugitive gangster Fahim Machmach arrested

The trio were on Tuesday produced before court, which remanded them to police custody till November 18, the officer added.

Three persons allegedly linked to fugitive gangster Fahim Machmach were arrested by the Anti Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday. The trio, as per police, were plotting to extort money from a south Mumbai-based businessman.

Machmach, an aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has several extortion cases registered against him in Mumbai.

Those arrested were identified as Nallasopara resident Vino Ramesh Gaikwad (38) as well as Kurla residents Fazlu Rahman Ubedu Rahman Khan (47) and Mohammed Yusuf Abdul Shah (32).

Following a tip-off, Gaikwad was arrested from Kanjurmarg with a countrymade pistol, a magazine and two cartridges. Gaikwad told the police about Khan, who was coming to Mumbai on a long distance train. Khan was arrested from Kalyan station. During the course of investigation, it came to light that Khan was a childhood friend of Machmach and had procured weapons on his instructions to extort money from the businessman, an officer said.

The trio were on Tuesday produced before court, which remanded them to police custody till November 18, the officer added.

