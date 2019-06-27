Mumbai: 3 accused involved in Rs 6.6-cr gold robbery

Investigations in the heist of 200 gold bars worth Rs 6.6 crore in broad daylight last week have found the involvement of three persons.

While initially it was believed that the loader, who was taking the gold biscuits from a security van into a bank vault, was the sole culprit, CCTV footage has helped the police identify two more persons as his partners. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

Last Wednesday, one of the three loaders, who was depositing gold bars from a security van to a bank vault in Zaveri Bazaar in south Mumbai, disappeared with a bag containing 200 gold bars. After his mobile phone was found switched off, the LT Marg police registered an FIR and began investigations.

A senior officer said, “We have found a CCTV footage where the main accused is seen handing over the gold biscuits to another person waiting near the bank vault. The person stuffs the gold bars in a haversack and is seen running from the spot.”

The officer added that the police have also found evidence that the gold bars were then passed on to another person. “It appears that a gang planned the entire crime and each accused had a different role. We have identified the accused, who are currently outside the state. We should be able to arrest them soon.”

The officer said that one of the problems they faced was that no one keeps any records for the men who load and unload gold in Zaveri Bazaar — a jewellery market. “If a shopkeeper needs someone to do the loading or unloading, he just takes reference from another shopkeeper. Eventually, no one keeps any detail about these men,” the officer added.