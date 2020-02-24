Mumbai: 29-yr-old man dies after falling off duct from flat on ninth floor

According to police, his wife, Tanya Thakur, went out looking for him and spotted him lying inside the open duct on the ground floor of the building. (Representational Image) According to police, his wife, Tanya Thakur, went out looking for him and spotted him lying inside the open duct on the ground floor of the building. (Representational Image)

A 29-year-old man allegedly died after falling off a duct from his flat on the ninth floor in Seawoods.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, came to light after his wife woke up around 7 am and could not find him inside the house at Residence Towers in Sector 46, police said.

The deceased was identified as identified as Charyl Castec.

According to police, his wife, Tanya Thakur, went out looking for him and spotted him lying inside the open duct on the ground floor of the building.

Castec was rushed to the Vashi government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered a case of accidental death.

Police said Castec appeared to have gone to the bathroom, where the duct is located.

“He seems to have fallen into the duct and died of injuries from the fall,” said an officer from the NRI police station, where the case has been registered.

The couple had been married for two years, with their second wedding anniversary on February 20. Castec, who was a businessman associated with a Spanish firm, also had his birthday on February 2.

The couple had celebrated both the occasions at their brother-in-law’s house on February 21 and had returned to their flat on the night of February 22.

When the incident took place, another friend was also present in the flat apart from the couple.

Senior Inspector Tanveer Shaikh said, “We are investigating the case further but so far an accidental death has been registered based on prima facie information.”

Police said they were not expecting foul play at this stage.

