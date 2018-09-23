Mumbai: 29-yr-old man assaulted by biker dies, two held

(Representational) (Representational)

A 29-year-old pedestrian died after he was assaulted by biker in Dharavi after an argument. Two men were arrested for murder after the victim succumbed to his injuries at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Sion.

According to police officials, the incident took place around 6 pm on Friday, when the deceased, Vinod Ganesh Devendra, was crossing the 90-feet road in Dharavi.

Senior police inspector Suresh Patil from Dharavi police station said, “While he was crossing the lane, he noticed that a biker was riding at a high speed and was about to knock him down. After managing to cross the lane, the deceased shouted at the rider, which led to a scuffle between the two.”

The biker, Nagesh Kodhna (38), was seen by his friend and the second accused, Shashikant Sherkhani (38), who then along with Kodhna started assaulting Devendra, said the police.

“Devendra was a resident of 90-feet road and as the two left the spot after assaulting him, the locals informed his family about the incident. His brother Suresh, rushed to the spot and took him to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. He died due to a stomach and chest injury,” said Patil.

A case of murder was then registered at the Dharavi police station. With the help of local informers the two assaulters were identified.

“Both the accused live in Dharavi. With the help of local informers the two were identified and were brought to the police station.

Following their confession, the two were arrested,” said an officer from Dharavi police station.

The police said that two were produced in court on Saturday and remanded to police custody.

