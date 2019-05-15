Mumbai: 29-year-old CA, parents booked for ‘calling off wedding over dowry’

Saki Naka police has booked a 29-year-old chartered accountant and his parents for calling off a wedding allegedly after the bride’s family failed to pay them the dowry they had demanded. The wedding was scheduled on May 31, police said.

The accused were booked on Sunday on charges of cheating and defaming the woman and her family members, police said.

The bride’s father, a Saki Naka resident, in his statement to the police said that the groom’s father had demanded 10 tola gold and also asked them to pay for the expenses of the wedding. The complainant claimed that he had agreed to hand them five-and-a-half tola gold and take care of the wedding expenses, following which the two families fixed the wedding on May 31.

The bride’s family, according to the complaint, had booked a hall, distributed invitation cards and made other purchases. However, on April 19, the groom, a resident of Thane, called the woman and said that he did not want to marry her as one of their relatives had said she had a “questionable character”.

“When the bride’s family asked for the name of the relative, the groom reportedly refused to give them one. The bride’s family said while placing their demands for dowry the groom’s father had said that they won’t let the marriage happen if their demands were not fulfilled,” an investigator officer in the case said.

The bride’s family claimed that the wedding was cancelled as the groom’s family did not get the desired dowry, police said. A case of cheating and defamation has been registered in the case. The police are yet to add dowry harassment charges. Dowry sections and arrests will be made after investigations, police said.