Mumbai: 29-year-old man kidnapped, murdered; four members of rival gang arrested

Four men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 29-year-old man from Byculla, police said Tuesday. The murder, police said, could be a fallout of an ongoing rivalry between two groups in central Mumbai.

Senior Police Inspector Gangadhar Sonawane of Wadala police station said Tuesday morning an unconscious person, later identified as Ganesh Pol, found near the Godrej junction. “We sent a team and took the man to a hospital. But he was declared dead before admission. Postmortem revealed that he had been murdered,” Sonawane said.

Wadala police registered a case of accidental death and later sent out wireless messages to other police stations to find that Byculla police had registered a kidnapping case after Pol reportedly went missing Monday.

“Pol was kidnapped from Ghodapdeo area in Byculla, and his body found the next day,” a police official said, adding that his body bore multiple injury marks. Police said the murder was likely a result of a rivalry and arrested four men belonging to a rival gang, Kala Khatta.