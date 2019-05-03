Mumbai: 29-year-old man held for stalking, taking pictures of women

The Mumbai Police has arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly stalking and taking photographs of women without their consent.

The accused, Sanatan Sunil Adhikari, was arrested by LT Marg police on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught trying to take a picture of a woman in South Mumbai. Police said the accused, a resident of Sewree, had been following the victim for over an hour.

“The man kept looking at her but she ignored him initially. Later, while she was looking for a cab near Crawford market, she noticed that a man was standing across the road and clicking pictures of her using his mobile,” said an officer.

When the complainant went up to the accused and asked him to show her his mobile phone, he allegedly refused and ran away. The complainant then raised the alarm, following which Adhikari was caught by the local residents and beaten up before being handed over to the police.

The police officer said personnel who checked the accused’s phone found pictures of other women, aside from several of the complainant. “He even clicked pictures of women standing at their balconies and windows,” said the officer.

Adhikari was remanded to police custody. Police said they have seized his phone and are probing if he has cases against him in other stations.