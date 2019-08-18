Mumbai: 29-year-old man held for flashing on video call

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly flashing his private parts to a woman on a video call.

The police said that while the incident took place in November 2018, the accused was arrested in Mumbai on Friday.

The accused allegedly got the cellphone number of the woman, a 32-year-old homemaker, from Facebook, following which, he started making video calls to her. However, as the number was not known to her, the complainant did not answer the calls, said police.

On November 8, last year, the woman received another such video call, which she answered. “The accused started flashing his private parts to her… The woman passed on her phone to her husband, who took screenshots of the man exposing himself,” said an officer.

Following this, the woman filed a complaint with the police. A case was registered on charges of stalking under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The police started scrutinising the call data records of the accused and traced him eight months later. The accused, who works as a labourer, was arrested from his residence. “We will use the screenshots of the incident as evidence,” said an officer.