Mumbai: 29-year-old man dies after being hit by BEST bus, driver arrested

A 29-year-old man was killed in a road accident after his motorcycle was hit by an allegedly rashly driven BEST bus on Saturday evening in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, said the police. The BEST bus driver was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving causing death and later granted bail by a magistrate court.

The incident took place around 8 pm on the Sion-Panvel Road near the Ashtavinayak building in the Mankhurd area. The deceased Karan Dumbre was a resident of Sandhurst Road and worked in an IT company in Kopar Khairane in Navi Mumbai.

Dumbre was on his way back home from the office on his motorcycle when the accident took place. The bus hit Dumbre’s bike after which he fell down and started bleeding from his ears. An auto-rickshaw driver took him to Shatabdi Hospital where Dumbre was declared dead.

Dumbre’s father Ramesh Dumbre, 63, a photographer, who is the complainant in the case, received a phone call from his daughter informing him that his son had met with an accident.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by Trombay police against the BEST bus driver Vasant Pisal, 58, under sections 279, 337, 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving causing death. Dumbre is survived by his wife, parents and sister.