Mumbai: 29-year-old man arrested for murder of woman bartender

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old woman bartender, police said Friday. Dahisar police said the accused, Swapn Paresh Rohidas, was reportedly in an illicit relationship with the woman, who was blackmailing him for money. When the woman, police said, threatened to inform Rohidas’s wife about their affair, the accused strangled her to death.

According to police, the accused works as a labourer at a jewellery unit in Dahisar and had met the woman around three years ago at the bar.

“The two started seeing each other and eventually were in a relationship,” an officer said. Police said the woman was a divorcee and lived alone in a rented apartment on the seventh floor of an SRA Jankalyan building at Shanti Nagar in Dahisar (east) since 2014. The woman reportedly wanted Rohidas to fund her daily expenses and had threatened to expose him before his wife.

“As his wife stays in Howrah with his two children, the accused was scared that she would ruin his family life, so he started planning to eliminate her,” an investigator said. Early on December 29 last year, when the accused reportedly went to the woman’s house, the latter asked Rohidas to give her a massage. “While giving the woman a massage, Rohidas strangled her with a towel. Before fleeing, he took three phones, Rs 40,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh from her house,” a police officer said, adding that the accused directly went to the airport and took a flight to Kolkata.

The woman was reportedly found dead in the bedroom by her maid who entered the house using duplicate keys.

Dahisar police initially lodged a case of accidental death report, but later, on the basis of postmortem report, registered a case of murder and robbery. While scrutinising CCTV footage of the building, police identified a suspect as Rohidas, who was subsequently traced to Howrah and arrested Thursday, police said.

