Mumbai: 29 from Mankhurd home for mentally deficient children shifted to hospital

A day after 29 persons tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the Mankhurd Mentally Deficient Children’s Home, they were shifted to Sion Hospital and Bandra-Kurla Complex Covid Care Centre on Sunday. Officials said tests were also being conducted on the staffers and others lodged at the Home who came in contact with those who tested positive.

The facility houses 268 persons, aged up to 70 years, with mental and physical disabilities. A medical camp was organised after a few of them developed fever, cough and cold. Based on the screening, over 80 were made to undergo tests for coronavirus, 29 of whom tested positive.

“People at the Home are vulnerable due to their low immunity. Hence, we immediately organised a medical camp and conducted tests for those showing symptoms. Others who have not been tested, including the staff, but have come in contact with those who tested positive are also in the process of being tested,” said Satish Bansode, deputy chief officer of the Children’s Aid Society, the non-governmental organisation that runs the Home.

The Mankhurd campus where the Home is located has two other children care institutions for boys and girls. Officials said that many staffers, including teachers and caretakers, who work at the three Homes and other institutions in the city, stay in the quarters at Mankhurd.

Ten days ago, a guard at another children’s care institution in Mankhurd, 42-year-old Jitendra Solanki had passed away while being treated for Covid-19. In May, two children and a staffer had also tested positive at a children’s home in Dongri. An official said that since more than 50 per cent of the staffers working in children’s institutions of the city live are unable to find place in the staff quarters and travel daily to work, a request has been made to allow them permission to travel on the local trains.

There are nearly 300 staffers of the organisation and around 1,000 children lodged in various institutions across the city. The Children Aid Society Employees’ Union has also written to the state government, seeking medical cover for its staffers and for them to be treated as Covid warriors.

