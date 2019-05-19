Mumbai: 28-year-old ‘molests’ constable after she asks him to move bike, arrested

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a police constable in Agripada. The police said the incident took place around 7 pm on Friday when the constable was on bandobast duty.

Advertising

The accused, identified as Krishna Maeskar, molested the constable in a fit of rage after he was forced to move his bike, which he had allegedly parked in a no-parking area.

“His bike was obstructing vehicular movement. After a while, the complainant walked up to him and asked to remove his bike. As he refused, a few more constable went to him and threatened that legal action would be taken against him,” an officer from Agripada police said.

“As he agreed, the accused touched the complainant inappropriately before trying to flee. The constable deputed at the next junction was informed, who caught him,” said an officer.

Advertising

Maeskar was taken to the Agripada police station, where he was booked for outraging the modesty of a woman and obstructing a public servant from performing his duties. He was later arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody.

The police said Maeskar is a historysheeter and has several cases of house-breaking registered against him.