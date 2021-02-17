Mumbai: 28-year-old doctor ‘dies by suicide’

The deceased, identified as Bhimsandesh Tupe, was pursuing his postgraduate degree in anesthesia. (Representational)

A 28-year-old resident doctor at BYL Nair hospital allegedly died by suicide at the hospital’s campus on late Monday. Agripada Police have registered a case of accidental death in this connection.

The deceased, identified as Bhimsandesh Tupe, was pursuing his postgraduate degree in anesthesia. According to police, the incident took place at 10.30 pm on Monday, when Tupe’s roommate had left for his night duty. Tupe allegedly self-administered poison with the help of an injection, police said.

“Tupe was also on night duty. When he failed to report to work, another doctor tried contacting him on his mobile, but he did not answer,” said an officer, adding that the doctor then went to check in on Tupe to his room on the ninth floor. When the door went unanswered, he broke it open and found Tupe’s body, police said.

Read | Assistant police inspector shoots himself dead in Navi Mumbai

Tupe’s colleague informed his roommate who then informed Tupe’s brother, who is also a doctor at a private hospital in Vile Parle.

Police said that an injection and two empty bottles of atracurium and propofol were recovered from the scene.

Police are trying to ascertain the cause of death. “We did not find any suicide note. We are going through his call data records. His mobile phone and Facebook account are currently locked, due to which we are not able to take our investigation further,” said an officer from Agripada police station. Tupe’s phone has been sent to Kalina forensic laboratory for further examination.

Police said, Tupe had visited his father in Aurangabad, who had suffered a brain stroke, on February 6 and returned on February 13.

He had also spoken to his brother the night before the incident. Tupe had completed his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery MBBS) in 2016-17 from a medical college in Nagpur. He worked at the Government Medical College in Aurangabad.

“After clearing NEET exams in 2020, he took admission in TN Topiwala National Medical College, while simultaneously working at Nair hospital,” said the officer.