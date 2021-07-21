Mumbai: 28 people evacuated from Hanuman Tekdi as landslide hits area, none injured

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers continued to remove mud and debris from the site on Tuesday. (Representational image)

Sixteen people were shifted to a municipal school after a landslide hit Hanuman Tekdi in Sion Koliwada around 12am on Tuesday, according to officials from the Disaster Management Cell.

Though no one was injured in the incident, as a precautionary measure, 28 people were identified to move to safer locations. While 16 were shifted to a municipal school, the rest went to the houses of their relatives.

“We have informed MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) about the incident and told them to repair the retaining wall in the area. MHADA is also checking the structural stability of the wall. Also, after the incident, we have again issued notices to the residents informing them about the vulnerability of the area,” said Gajanan Bellale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, F-north (Matunga, Sion) ward.

Meanwhile, in New Bharat Nagar, which was hit by a landslide on Sunday following heavy rainfall, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers continued to remove mud and debris from the site on Tuesday. Civic officials said that it will take some more time for the work to complete as it was being carried out manually.

Also, on Tuesday, 38 more people were shifted from the landslide site due to further risk of disaster. Now, around 150 residents of the area have been given temporary accommodation at a municipal school at Maravali in Chembur and SG Chemical Complex, Chembur.

“About 25 labourers have been roped in to clear the mud and debris from the landslide site as it still poses threat to nearby hutments. We are hoping to finish the work by Wednesday,” said Mahendra Ubale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, M-east (Govandi, Mankhurd).