Mumbai: 27-yr-old’s kidneys, heart, liver donated

Mumbai recorded its 44th cadaver organ donation on Thursday after the family of a 27-year-old man from Virar agreed to donate his heart, kidneys and liver following his death due to brain haemorrhage.

So far this year, the city has recorded 127 cadaver organ transplants – 67 kidney transplants, 39 liver, 16 heart and 5 lung transplants. At least 17 organs were donated from patients outside Mumbai and were airlifted for transplants in city hospitals.

The 27-year-old was on an outing with his family when he suffered a brain haemorrhage on November 18. His family rushed him to Umrao Wockhardt hospital on Mira Road (East) where doctors declared him brain dead. The man’s father, a railway employee, agreed to donate his heart, liver and kidneys.

According to the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), the heart was transplanted into a senior citizen suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy. He had been waitlisted for a heart donation in October this year. The retired 63-year-old was operated upon by surgeon Dr Anvay Mulay at Fortis Hospital in Mulund.

The liver was donated to a 53-year-old Solapur resident suffering from an end-stage liver failure. He was on a waitlist since November 2017. He underwent a surgery under Dr Rakesh Rai at Fortis hospital.

Dr Ravi Hirwani, transplant coordinator at Wockhardt hospital, Mira Road, said one kidney was transplanted into a 42-year-old woman at the hospital. The second kidney was transplanted into a waitlisted patient in KEM hospital.

According to ZTCC officials, the heart and the liver were transported to Fortis hospital, 31 km away, within 40 minutes.