Mumbai: 27-yr-old woman ‘dies by suicide’ in Tardeo; husband, in-laws booked for abetment

A 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after she hanged herself at her home in Tardeo on Monday. A day after, police booked six people, including her husband and father-in-law, for abetment to suicide. The woman’s father, in his statement to the police, said the accused would harass her by forcing her to wear dirty and unwashed clothes of her mother-in-law, who died 10 years ago.

The deceased was identified as Harshali. Senior Inspector Firoz Bagwan of Tardeo police station said, “We are yet to ascertain the time when she hanged herself as her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law were watching an IPL match at night after which they slept in the hall.”

According to police, however, when the father-in-law tried entering the room around 5.30 am, the door was locked from the inside following which he woke his two sons and broke open the door and found the woman hanging.

Police said they rushed the woman to Nair hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. Police came to the hospital and lodged an accidental death report.

Police said Harshali’s parents hailed from Jalgaon. They went to the police station on Tuesday and lodged a complaint after performing her final rites.

Harshali’s father, Rajendra Sonnar, in his statement to the police said, “Harshali got married on December 1, 2019. Her in-laws started harassing her a day after the wedding.”

Sonnar told police that as the sister-in-law took care of the expenses of the marriage reception, she would often criticise his daughter while everyone in the house was ordered not to talk to Harshali.

He further said, “One day, her sister-in-law forced her to wear an old sari of her mother who had died 10 years ago. The sari was dirty and was giving off a foul smell. My daughter was traumatised after the incident and they would keep doing this to harass her.”

The father also alleged that her husband and in-laws would assault her.

“In their complaint, the father has said due to constant harassment, the woman decided to end her life. We have initiated our investigation and, accordingly, make arrests in the case,” Bagwan added.

A case has been registered under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 34 (common intention) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

