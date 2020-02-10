Mumbai: 27-yr-old man held for cheating jobseekers by posing as a placement agent

Police are also trying to trace two other men who are suspected to be part of the racket. Additionally, police have approached Google to verify the authenticity of a website that was used to lure job seekers.

(Representational Image)

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 28-year-old Delhi resident, who allegedly cheated a number of people under the pretext of giving them jobs by posing as a placement agent.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the man, identified as Abhiva Gupta, from Delhi after a bank account used in the fraud was traced to him.

According to police, on March 16, 2019, Sunil Gawad (27), a victim in the case, received a call while he was waiting for a train at Mira Road station.

Police said the email asked him to register on an online job portal, after which he was directed to pay Rs 10 and send a one time password (OTP) that he would receive on his mobile phone.

Within seconds after Gawad shared the OTP, Rs 25,000 were deducted from his account in two installments, police said.

Gawad approached the GRP and a case of cheating was registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

During the investigation, police found that the amount was transferred to two Delhi-based accounts of a bank. Senior Inspector Y Nikam, GRP, Vasari Road, said, “We traced the account to Gupta. But we are still looking for two others for whom he was working.” The GRP has also written to Google to access details of the website through which they suspect that data of several people looking for jobs is being leaked.

“Two men ran an agency where they called people, urging them to transfer small amounts. Gupta worked with them but was not in the thick of things. We are trying to get to the bottom of it,” Nikam added.

