Mumbai: 27-year-old man held for rape of teenager three years ago

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 27-year-old bank employee, Mohammad Nisar Khan, from New Delhi for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Mumbai three years ago, police said Tuesday. The accused, who was on the run, had reportedly changed his appearance to hoodwink the police, police said.

Khan, who hails from UP, had moved to Mumbai in 2015 in search of employment and was eventually recruited as a sales executive at a bank, police said. He took up accommodation at a rented flat that was owned by the victim’s mother, they said. According to the police, the landlady, who also resided there with her 14-year-old daughter, would often leave her daughter alone at home for work. Taking advantage of her absence, Khan sexually exploited the girl on three occasions in 2016, police said.

In March 2016, the girl finally informed her mother about the incident. When confronted, Khan promised to marry the girl, but later demanded a dowry.

The woman lodged a complaint with police after the accused fled with jewellery worth Rs 60,000 and Rs 40,000 cash, which the woman had saved for the wedding.

When police could not track him, the matter was transferred to Unit 7 of the crime branch. “Based on technical intelligence, we traced Khan to Delhi, where he was working in a bank and had been recently fired. He had changed his appearance drastically to evade police,” unit in-charge inspector Satish Taware said.