Mumbai: 27-year-old man held for ‘creating fake Aadhaar cards’

POLICE HAVE arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly creating several fake Aadhaar cards for himself and his friends. Police said they seized four such cards bearing his photographs, but with different names and addresses.

According to police, the accused was identified as Rohit Shinde, who was arrested from Sagar naka. “Shinde, a resident of Virar, was found in possession of several Aadhaar cards. Four of them had his photos, but with different names and addresses. He also had Aadhaar cards of two other persons, whom we are trying to track,” a senior officer said. Police said Shinde was creating fake Aadhaar cards at home and had come to Dahanu to supply some cards, when police nabbed him.

“He is someone who is sought after for creating fake documents. We are investigating into who were the people he would to. We are also trying to find out how he made the fake documents as they seem legitimate and bear numbers and marks similar to original cards,” said an officer from the Crime Branch.