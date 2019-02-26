Mumbai: 27-year-old falls to death from 4th floor of building, two held

A 27-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of a building while he was painting it in Daighar on Sunday night. The man was found without any safety gear, police said.

According to Shil-Daighar police, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf (27). “Ashraf was a resident of Kalwa. He was painting the fourth floor of Unicon builders’ building in Dwarle village when he fell after the ‘rope bridge’ on which he was standing collapsed,” said an officer from Shil-Daighar police. “The rope bridge is like a suspended hammock, which is tied to pillars of the building or held by other workers. In this case, one end was held by another man while the other end was tied to a pillar on the building’s exterior,” the officer said.

Ashraf was not wearing a helmet and when he fell, he suffered serious head injuries, police said. “He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead,” the officer said. “We have arrested the contractor, Azharuddin Ibrahim Ansari (27), and Mohammad Mehfuz Qasim (30), who was holding one end of the ‘bridge’ Ashraf was standing on,” he added.

Explained Labour dept to draft policy for safety at all workplaces Over the past year, at least 10 people have died in Mumbai and its suburbs after falling from a height while carrying on construction, repair or maintenance work. The Maharashtra Labour Department has decided to draft a new policy to ensure “safety, health and environment” of labourers at all workplaces. The policy, yet to be drafted, will focus on providing a statutory framework for occupational safety and health in all sectors, focusing on strategies for preventing accidents and occupational health hazards and establishing effective control systems.

While Ansari has been arrested for neglecting safety to cut expenditure, Qasim has been booked for neglecting his work and causing death, police said. “Both the accused were arrested from the spot. We have remanded them in custody. Ansari had a couple of other building work projects going on, where he had not provided the workers with any safety gear,” a senior officer from Shil-Daighar police said.

In October 2018, eight labourers had fallen from the 16th floor of a highrise in Balkum area while carrying out maintenance work after the scaffolding on which they were standing collapsed. While no one had died, all of them had suffered serious injuries, including two who suffered paraplegia. The men had not been provided any safety gear and the contractors Sangram Kumbhar and Ajmal Hussain had been arrested.

In a similar incident, in November, 2018, after losing balance, an 18-year old had died in Goregaon, three days after he started work. Based on the complaint of the deceased’s father, police had lodged a case against the contractor for causing death by negligence.

“Despite these cases, there is no dearth of contractors who will compromise safety to increase their profits. Despite there being rules about the safety gears, seldom do the workers have them. This issue can be resolved only after the customers start boycotting service providers if they don’t furnish their workers with appropriate gear,” said Shalini Joshi, a Thane-based activist.