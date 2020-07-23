Mumbai: 27-year-old arrested for ‘murdering’ unidentified man

The police then checked footage from the CCTV camera at the spot and found a person was trying so snatch something from the deceased and later strangled him with a rope. (Representational Image) The police then checked footage from the CCTV camera at the spot and found a person was trying so snatch something from the deceased and later strangled him with a rope. (Representational Image)

THE MUMBAI Police on Thursday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly murdering an unidentified man, who police said, appeared to be in his fifties.

Senior Inspector of Deonar police station Ragini Bhagwat said initially when they found the body of the deceased near Lotus junction in Deonar last Saturday, it was believed to be a natural death. However, the postmortem report at Rajawadi hospital confirmed that he was strangulated.

The police then checked footage from the CCTV camera at the spot and found a person was trying so snatch something from the deceased and later strangled him with a rope. Bhagwat said, “While the accused was identified as Mohammad Khan, a local, the deceased has not yet been identified.”

“There is no identification on his person and no one has come forward to claim the body. Khan told us that he saw the deceased had money in his pocket and tried to snatch it. When the deceased resisted, he strangulated him. He too does not know the deceased,” the senior inspector added.

