Mumbai: 26-yr-old woman killed, cousin injured in Metro crane accident

A 26-year-old woman died while her cousin sister was injured after the axle of a crane being used in Metro construction came apart and collided with a Metro pillar on the Western Express Highway near Andheri on Saturday morning.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is constructing Metro 2A connecting DN Nagar to Dahisar, termed it an “unfortunate accident” caused by a technical failure. It has set up a three-member committee to probe the accident.

“A puller-axle of Line 2A travelling on WEH towards Andheri had a technical failure because of which the locking pin between the puller and axle broke; the latter swung uncontrollably resulting in a fatal collision with a woman. We regret this unfortunate accident and a primary investigation is already under way. A three-member committee has been constituted for a detailed investigation headed by director (project) P R K Murthy. The report is expected within two days,” the MMRDA said.

The accident also resulted in damage to the pillar of Metro Line 7 connecting Andheri East to Dahisar East.

The incident took place around 5.55 am when Chandivali residents Tulsi Patel (32) and her cousin Falguni Patel (26) were waiting to collect a parcel arriving from Gujarat near Gundavali bus stop on the Western Express Highway. All of a sudden, the crane went out of control. The axle of the crane collided with the Metro pillar and struck both women, killing Falguni on the spot. Tulsi was injured. The police said the axle also collided with an autorickshaw, which suffered major damage. The Andheri police have registered a case against crane driver Vinod Yadav (40), who allegedly fled the scene. An MMRDA spokesperson said, “Saturday’s accident didn’t occur at the site of Metro construction. The crane was in use to transport girders for Metro line 2A.”

On October 30 last year, a crane’s trolley reversed and hit a car killing its driver Arman Shaikh. The incident had taken place at a Metro construction site near Kandivali. In another accident on Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) in September 2019, portion of a rock fell on worker Harish Chand (39), killing him.

