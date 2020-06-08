Mumbai: 26 test positive in building housing senior IAS officers

Situated on Dinsha Vachcha Road at Churchgate, the government-owned high-rise houses 42 senior officials. (Representational) Situated on Dinsha Vachcha Road at Churchgate, the government-owned high-rise houses 42 senior officials. (Representational)

Yashodhan building, home to some of Maharashtra’s seniormost bureaucrats, saw 26 people who reside or work in its premises test positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Situated on Dinsha Vachcha Road at Churchgate, the government-owned high-rise houses 42 senior officials. They include Home secretary Sanjay Kumar; Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas; Medical Education Secretary Dr Sanjay Mukherjee; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh; his wife Valsa Nair-Singh, who is the state Aviation Secretary; Principal Secretary Bhushan Gagrani; Women and Child Development Secretary Idzes Kundan; her IPS husband Niket Kaushik and State Intelligence Department Commissioner Rashmi Shukla among others.

Officials said that a senior IAS officer, who is an integral part of Mumbai’s Covid-19 task force, was among the 26 to have contracted the infection. Three others who tested positive are car drivers of some other bureaucrats, two are officials from the public works department, while the rest are employed as helpers and domestic helps in the building.

A building resident, who is also a part of the state’s Covid-19 task force, said that eight of the 26 were actually staying in the building, while the remaining would come from outside.

The source said that the IAS officer, who tested positive, had also been staying in a Bandra hotel for the past month and had only come back to the building on Saturday. The officer is now under home quarantine and is asymptomatic to the virus.

The rest also either asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms, said a government source. According to civic officials, 16 of them have been shifted to a Covid care centre near CST station.

“Most of them are asymptomatic. They are all stable,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

While BMC’s established protocol is to seal a floor where a case has been detected, senior officials said such a cordoning off hadn’t been carried out till late evening.

But Kakani said this will be done. “Floors where people have tested positive will be sealed. Officials whose house helps have tested positive will be tested after five days. If these test negative, they will be advised home quarantine for some more days. We will keep a watch (on them) for symptoms,” he added.

A senior bureaucrat, who resides in the building, said that almost none of the bureaucrats staying in the building were in prolonged contact with those who have tested positive. But civic officials said that some of them will be advised home quarantine nonetheless.

On May 7, another senior IAS official involved in Covid-19 control measures had first tested positive in the building, necessitating hospitalisation due to severe symptoms. Her husband, an IPS officer, later contracted the infection. At that time, the civic body was criticised by some building residents for delaying contact tracing and containment measures.

According to BMC officials, the index case or the point of contact from where the infection spread in the latest instance are two domestic helps who tested positive eight days ago.

When contacted, A ward Assistant Commissioner Chanda Jadhav refused to comment.

