Mumbai: 250 private doctors start working in BMC hospitals

After 1,172 doctors operating in the private sector came forward to treat Covid-19 patients, at least 250 of them have been posted across hospitals and quarantine centres in Mumbai.

BMC officials expect the dearth of beds and doctors to treat critical patients will be plugged for the coming days with the fresh inflow of doctors and beds through 80 per cent reservation of beds in private hospitals.

These doctors will be posted for a period of 15 to 30 days based on the area of preference they choose. “The BMC has posted 250 private doctors in various government hospitals. We will incorporate more doctors in a phasewise manner,” said Dr T P Lahane, director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

On May 4, the state government had issued a notification asking over 25,000 registered allopathic doctors in Mumbai to fill forms and provide details of their specialisation, preference of area of work, current hospitals or clinics where they work and their address in a bid to get more workforce on board to handle the pandemic.

While doctors had initially showed resistance, DMER had held meetings with doctor associations. An MBBS doctor will be paid Rs 80,000, and a specialist Rs 1 to 2 lakh for a month of service. They will also be provided accommodation and allowed to choose the area they wish to work in.

Within a few days, while thousands filled forms, 1,172 expressed willingness to treat Covid-19 patients in government hospitals. These doctors include MBBS graduates, specialists and surgeons. “Depending on requirement, we have posted the doctors in hospitals, fever clinics and quarantine centres,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner. He added that as and when required, more doctors will be pressed into service. Officials said they plan to make each doctor work for 15 days and then send them to 15-day quarantine.

